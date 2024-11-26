Iowa Hawkeyes Coach Closing in on Massive Record
The Iowa Hawkeyes have gone 7-4 so far during the 2024 college football season. Heading into their final game of the season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, head coach Kirk Ferentz still has a chance to set a massive college record.
If Iowa can beat Nebraska and then win their bowl game, Ferentz would tie a massive college record.
Ferentz is just two wins away from tying Woody Hayes atop the list of Big Ten coaching wins. He is currently at 203 wins for his career and needs to reach 205 to tie Hayes.
That puts into perspective just how great Ferentz has been during his coaching career with the Hawkeyes. Whether he ties it this season or not, Ferentz will break the record during the 2025 college football season.
Iowa has had a rollercoaster season in 2024. At times, they have looked like a contender in the Big Ten. In other moments, they couldn't have looked farther away from contention.
Despite the rollercoaster of a year, the Hawkeyes are bowl bound. Finishing the regular season strong by beating the Cornhuskers would increase their bowl resume.
Recently, a list was shared projecting what bowl game Iowa would play in and who their opponent could end up being.
Looking closer at Ferentz's career with the Hawkeyes, he has an overall coaching record of 203-123 and has gone 10-10 in bowl games. He has been one of the most underrated head coaches in the nation during his tenure with the program.
This season has been a massive challenge for him. The quarterback situation has been rough, with Cade McNamara being a huge disappointment. However, star running back Kaleb Johnson has kept them alive.
Hopefully, Iowa can finish of the season strong and win their last regular season game and their bowl game and help Ferentz tie the record. Only time will tell, but he's close to making history.