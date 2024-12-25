Iowa Hawkeyes Coach Fires Back at NIL Concerns
The Iowa Hawkeyes have not been entirely successful in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason, and some are wondering if NIL compensation is a reason why.
It's a very different time in college football, and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is trying to keep pace.
The Hawkeyes recently lost out on Beau Pribula in the portal, as the former Penn State quarterback chose to take his talents to the Missouri Tigers, who Iowa is ironically playing in the Citrus Bowl.
Was skimpy NIL money a reason why?
Ferentz says that is not the case.
“I think we're doing fine,” Ferentz said, via John Steppe of The Gazette. “We're not crazy. We're not going out there and going crazy. Unless you guys want to kick in? Happy to help you guys invest.”
He added that a lot of the numbers we hear about NIL compensation are "outrageous" and that he isn't even entirely sure if the numbers are accurate.
Iowa has added former Auburn signal-caller Hank Brown, who is expected to compete for the starting job heading into 2025.
Still, the Hawkeyes have not been able to address the quarterback position as much as their fans would have liked this offseason, especially after such a miserable 2024 campaign under center.
Perhaps Brown will be able to fill what has been a dire need for years for the Hawkeyes, but it would obviously be nice if Iowa was able to enter 2025 with some other options.
Iowa has until Dec. 28 to find another quarterback in the portal window, so the clock is ticking.