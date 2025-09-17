Iowa HC Previews Big Test vs. Rutgers
The Iowa Hawkeyes made it through the appetizer that was non-conference play, but now it's time for Big Ten football, the real meat and potatoes of the schedule.
For as much heat as they've caught over the years for their struggling offense, the Hawkeyes have generally been one of the Big Ten's better teams for a while now. In fact, they've finished .500 or better in conference play in 11 of the past 12 seasons, and have made it to the Big Ten Championship Game three times in that span.
As they look to keep that hot streak going, they'll begin conference play on the road on Friday night against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, a team head coach Kirk Ferentz has plenty of respect for.
"Big challenge going to Rutgers, short week against a good opponent, so we're going to have to be really focused," Ferentz told reporters. "Don't have much time to waste here. Rutgers are a good football team, 3-0 right now, and they're extremely well-coached in all three phases."
"When you look across at what they do, they're very sound in all areas. They play physical football. Just admire the way they do things. They have an identity in all three areas as well. That's a good thing, but it's also a challenge."
Offensively, the Scarlet Knights are led by quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who has completed 72.9 percent of his passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions so far this season. Running back Antwan Raymond has also had a strong showing so far, rushing for 248 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per attempt.
Rutgers' offensive line is also quite strong, in large part thanks to offensive line coach Pat Flaherty. Flaherty worked under Ferentz during the latter's first season at Iowa back in 1999.
On defense, the Scarlet Knights will also provide a good challenge for the Hawkeyes as they look to solidify their offensive identity.
"Defensively, a big physical group, play a front that's very similar to us, and some of what we saw last week. They're a big physical group up front, and same thing with their DBs. Their DBs are involved in the run game. Their safeties do a good job there. We're going to have to do a good job trying to account for those guys."
It's always interesting to see a matchup between two teams with question marks, and under the bright lights, this is shaping up to be an intriguing game for both programs.
