Iowa HC Provides QB Mark Gronowski Injury Update
The Iowa Hawkeyes entered the bye week with an injured quarterback. Mark Gronowski picked up a knee injury in a 20-15 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Week 5 game. He tripped awkwardly at the start of the fourth quarter and was taken to the medical tent.
Gronowski was spotted throwing some practice passes on the sidelines a few minutes later, but did not return to the pitch. The Hawkeyes fell from tied at 13-13 to losing 20-15 in the primary QB’s absence as Hank Brown threw an interception off his first pass.
Offensive coordinator Tim Lester shared a dubious update last week, labeling Gronowski’s status as cloudy. On Sunday, CBS insider Matt Zenitz reported that the QB’s injury is not long-term or season-ending.
The Hawkeyes' head coach, Kirk Ferentz, addressed the media ahead of this weeks' game against the Wisconsin Badgers. The winningest coach in Big Ten History gave an update on Gronowski’s knee.
“So far, so good,” Ferentz said. “It’s been encouraging. He’s gotten some good work in. A week ago, I wasn’t so optimistic. But I will take it as it goes this weekend. Right now we’re working all three of the guys, but he worked well today.”
The Iowa QB practiced normally, but the team is still cautious. It’s all about how fast he can progress and return to lead the offense. Ferentz was pleasantly surprised by Gronowski’s recovery.
Gronowski finished with 19 of 25 passes for 144 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception against Indiana before getting sidelined. Brown, who saw the Hawkeyes through the night, threw five completions of 13 passes for 48 yards, no TDs, and one INT.
Ferentz said whoever looks the best among Mark Gronowski, Hank Brown, and Jeremy Hecklinski will start on Saturday. The Iowa HC will make his call late this week.
The Hawkeyes' offense has scored 30+ points in all three wins this season, but it has averaged 14 points in the two losses. Gronwoski has thrown 68 completions of 106 passes for 636 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has done a great job at rushing as well, recording 54 carries for 150 yards and seven touchdowns.
With Iowa set to face some difficult opponents in the upcoming weeks, Ferentz would like to have his primary weapon back on the field. It won’t be a surprise if he chooses to sit Gronowski out on Saturday to avoid anything major.