Iowa Hawkeyes Land Another Highly-Touted Recruit In 2026 Class
The Iowa Hawkeyes continue their hot streak on the 2026 recruitment trail with another four-star commit on Monday.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz managed to land 2026 three-star offensive lineman Colin Whitters, he doubled down with Hudson Parliament announcing his commitment to the program on social media.
Parliament is currently the No. 1 player in the state of South Dakota, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He held offers from multiple power four schools, such as Nebraska, Minnesota and Hawkeyes' in-state rivals, Iowa State. However, he decided to ultimately continue his football career at Iowa.
At 6-foot-4, 320 lbs, Parliament played on both sides of the ball in high school as an interior offensive lineman and a defensive lineman. He was an effective player on both offense and defense, as he ended his junior year with 97 pancakes and 22 tackles on defense, according to 247Sports. His unquie combination of size and strength makes him a rare talent at such a young age.
With Whitters and Parliament announcing their commitment to the Hawkeyes on Sunday and Monday, Ferentz is now up to six recruits in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He joins fellow four-star offensive lineman Carson Nielsen and athlete Marcello Vitti as the highest-rated players in the upcoming recruiting class.
Ferentz has done a terrific job of building up the trenches for the future, but he must convert his recent success to more offensive players. Iowa still has a shot at four-star running back DeZephen Walker and three-star wide receiver Amarion Jackson, who are two players Ferentz must continue to pursue to help out the offensive efforts in the future.