Iowa Hawkeyes Land Commitment from Son of NFL Star
The Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to help replace the void left by the departure of star running back Kaleb Johnson. In order to do that, they will likely need to have multiple players chip in out of the backfield.
With that in mind, Iowa has locked up another running back for their 2025 recruiting class.
Braeden Jackson, the son of former NFL star Fred Jackson, has committed to the Hawkeyes. He will join the group of players hoping to make a run at filling the shoes that Johnson left behind.
Hailing from Ankeny Centennial in Ankeny, Iowa, Kirk Ferentz and company were able to keep him in-state.
Jackson made a statement about his decision to commit to Iowa.
“First and foremost, I just want to thank God for allowing me to be in the position I am in today and blessing me with the opportunities I have been given," Jackson wrote.
"Thank you to my family for being with me throughout this whole process and supporting me all the way. I need to give a huge thank you to my coaches for advocating for me and my future coaches for believing in me. With that being said I would like to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of lowa!”
Standing in at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Jackson has great lineage and potential to develop with the Hawkeyes. It will be interesting to see what his upcoming career at Iowa.
Jackson's father played almost a decade in the NFL. He ended up with 1,305 total career carries for 5,746 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career.
The older Jackson spoke out about his son, revealing that he thinks the new Hawkeyes' running back is better than him at that age.
“He’s a lot better than I ever was at that age,” Fred said. “He thinks I’m just being a dad and telling him what I’m supposed to, but I’m like, ‘No kid, you’re far and away better than what I was when I was a junior in high school.'"
Hopefully, Jackson can follow in his dad's footsteps. If he can do that, he's going to be a steal for Iowa and his potential is sky high heading into his college career.