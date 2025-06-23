Iowa Hawkeyes Land Intriguing 2026 DB
The Iowa Hawkeyes added another defensive prospect on Sunday night.
Defensive back Ronnie Hill announced his commitment to Iowa after attending a camp on Thursday. Hill got a chance to work with different coaches, who were impressed with the 2026 DB.
Hill did not waste time in making his decision and landing with the Hawkeyes. He spent plenty of time with defensive coordinator Phil Parker during camp and got the chance to see what it would be like to play at Iowa.
"It was a great experience," Hill told Hawkeye Insider. "I love Coach Parker, He's a board guy. He's smart. He understands defense. He's the only person I ever knew who uses algebra in defense."
"They breed great DBs and really the program. The facility is beautiful and really I want to get coached by one of the best DB coaches in the game."
Hill had received plenty of attention from many Group of 5 schools. He held offers from the likes of Northern Illinois, Ohio, Miami (OH), and Kent State. The three-star safety also attended a camp at Michigan Stte before making his decision.
Hill is currently ranked as the 18th overall senior in Michigan. He continues to climb up rankings and is becoming an intriguing prospect heading into his final season.
Iowa has become known as a defensive monster around the nation. The offense has not been up to par in recent years and that has been a focus this offseason. Head coach Kirk Ferentz has worked to improve the offensive side of the ball while keeping the defense in good standings.