Iowa Hawkeyes Land Trio on Lombardi Award Watch List
The 2025 Lombardi Award watch list was shared on Tuesday afternoon and it features three Iowa Hawkeyes.
Offensive linemen Gennings Dunker and Logan Jones and defensive lineman Aaron Graves were nominated for the prestigious award.
The Lombardi Award is given out each year honoring either an offensive or defensive player who embodies the spirit and values of legendary head coach Vince Lombardi.
The award has been given out since 1970 with Ohio State's Jim Stillwagon winning the inaugural honor. Other past winners include Warren Sapp (1994), Julius Peppers (2001), Luke Kuechly (2011), Aaron Donald (2013), and Joe Burrow (2019).
Iowa Football Lands 3 on Lombardi Watch List
Aaron Graves
Graves exploded onto the scene for the HAwkeyes last season. He logged 33 tackles, six sacks, and three forced fumbles on the way to being named honorable mention All-Big Ten.
This offseason, Graves is not sneaking up on anyone. He has gained plenty of attention this offseason, including being named First Team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele and to the Lott Trophy watch list.
Gennings Dunker
Dunker returns to Iowa City as one of the best linemen in the Big Ten. In June, PFF graded Dunker No. 1 in term of returning tackles in the conference.
Dunker was very highly-recruited out of the state of Illinois in 2021 -- and for good reason. He has started 25 games over the last two years. In 2024, Dunker was named Second Team All-Big Ten.
Iowa's offensive line helped the team rack up over 2,500 yards on the ground. Kaleb Johnson enjoyed running behind the offensive line as he was named an All-American after ruhing for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Logan Jones
The Hawkeyes worked hard this offseason to improve the offensive side of the ball. Where Iowa did not have to worry is along an experienced offensive line.
Along with Dunker, center Logan Jones is another All-Conference caliber lineman. Jones has made 38 career starts for Iowa, including 12 last season.
Jones was named First Team All-Big Ten by the media and Second Team by coaches. He led an offensive line that was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore award. Jones returns as an extremely experienced leader in the middle of the line.
Iowa will open the season on Saturday, Aug. 30 against Albany. The Hawkeyes hope to display an improved offensive attack behind an elite and line.