Former Iowa RB Lands with New Team in Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes saw running back Leshon Williams decided to enter the transfer portal earlier this year. After starting the year with the team, it did not take long for the senior to decide to take his talents elsewhere to play one more year.
Williams originally committed to transfer to Memphis, but has opted to change his mind.
Now, he has landed with a new team.
As shared by Eliot Clough of Hawkeye Beacon, Williams has announced on Instagram that he has flipped his commitment to the Kansas Jayhawks.
Committing to two teams in the period of a week is a bit wild, but perhaps Williams has found his final destination.
During the 2024 season with Iowa, Williams played in in just three games. He carried the football 11 times for 21 yards and caught four passes for 26 yards.
Williams played four seasons with the Hawkeyes, totaling 319 carries for 1,324 yards and three touchdowns. He also chipped in with 27 receptions for 172 yards and another score.
While things did not end the way the two sides had planned, Williams played hard and was a key piece for Iowa in a couple of his years with the program. He will now look to earn a role at Kansas to finish out his college football career.
Even though he's no longer with the Hawkeyes, it would be good to see him find some success. As long as he isn't playing Iowa, the hope is that he is landing with a good program that will help him play up to his full potential.
All of that being said, if this is any indication, the NCAA transfer portal is going to be wild. There is a good chance that the Hawkeyes will be active in the portal and will look to put themselves in a position to compete in 2025.