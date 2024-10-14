Iowa Loses Offensive Line Commit to Notre Dame
The Iowa Hawkeyes suffered a big loss in their 2025 college football recruiting class on Monday morning. Unfortunately, they will be losing out on one of their offensive line commits.
Cameron Herron, a three-star offensive lineman hailing from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, has announced that he has flipped his commitment.
In a post on X, Herron announced that he has now changed his commitment from Iowa to Notre Dame.
Herron was a big piece in the 2025 recruiting class for the Hawkeyes. He was expected to be a piece that could turn into a starter down the road. Now, they'll need to try and replace him.
Standing in at just over 6-foot-2 and 275 pounds, Herron is a very strong and athletic lineman. He had originally committed to Iowa. Now, he decided to stay within the state of Indiana and join Marcus Freeman's program.
Herron is currently ranked by On3 as the No. 34 interior offensive line prospect in the nation for the 2025 recruiting class. He is also ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect in the state of Indiana.
Currently, Iowa has the No. 11 ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten for 2025. That obviously is not where head coach Kirk Ferentz would like to be.
Outside of Herron, the program has offensive line commitments from four-star tackle Lucas Allgeyer and three-star interior lineman Joey VanWetzinga. There is a good chance they will look to get another player committed to replace Herron.
This is disappointing news for the Hawkeyes. Hopefully, they will be able to replace him and recover from this loss.