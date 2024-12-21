Iowa Star Slammed With Brutal NFL Draft Prediction
The Iowa Hawkeyes have widely become known as "Tight End U" thanks to their uncanny ability to put elite tight ends onto the NFL level.
Dallas Clark. George Kittle. T.J. Hockenson. Sam LaPorta.
The list goes on and on.
However, it's looking like Iowa may not add another player to its ever-growing group of Pro Bowl-caliber NFL tight ends in 2025.
Luke Lachey has had a very disappointing 2024 campaign, so much so that Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department has listed him among its biggest fallers heading into the NFL Draft.
"Based on last season's tape, Lachey looked like a solid second-round talent," Bleacher Report wrote. "As the season progressed, it was clear there were more talented and gifted players among a deep positional group. As such, he appears to be trending towards an early Day 3 grade."
That's definitely a significant drop, but based on the year Lachey has had, you can understand why.
The 6-foot-6 pass-catcher has logged just 27 catches for 227 yards this season and has failed to reach the end zone.
This comes after an injury-riddled 2023 campaign in which Lachey was limited to just three games, posting 10 grabs for 131 yards.
Lachey arrived at Iowa in 2020 but did not begin to make an impact until 2022, when he hauled in 28 receptions for 398 yards and four touchdowns.
At that time, it looked like Lachey was preparing to ascend into the upper echelon of NCAA tight ends, but obviously, things never materialized for the Columbus, Oh. native.
We'll see if Lachey can still manage to forge a successful professional career.