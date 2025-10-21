Iowa's Mark Gronowski Shares Injury Update Before Minnesota Game
The Iowa Hawkeyes are on a two-game winning streak as they gear up for the Week 9 game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Both teams have the same conference (3-1) and overall (5-2) record this season.
The Hawkeyes' quarterback, Mark Gronowski, ran the show, quite literally, against Penn State. Kirk Ferentz left his offensive weapon loose as the QB racked up more rushing yards in Week 8 than in the last five games combined.
Gronowski hurt his knee last month in a 20-15 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. He went down after getting tackled at the start of the fourth quarter and did not return that game. Fortunately, Iowa was on bye the following week, and the QB was healthy enough to lead the program to a shutout win over Wisconsin upon its return.
Iowa’s Mark Gronowski Gets Honest About Recovery Progress
Last week, the Iowa QB helped his team overcome an 11-point deficit to secure their consecutive win. However, Gronowski doesn’t feel his body is at its best. He addressed the media ahead of Saturday’s game and opened up about his health. The youngster was asked to share his stance on his knee injury and if he is expecting it get to 100% at some point.
“Yeah. And it's always difficult when you're playing so many games in a row,” Gronowski said, per video from Iowa Hawkeyes on 247 Sports. “And what I'm looking forward to is this bye-week coming up next week. Obviously, we still have to focus on this week, go 1-0 this week. But I think that bye-week is going to be huge for my health, a lot of other guys on the team's health, and hopefully get back to 100%. That's my plan.”
Gronowski completed 10 of his 16 passes for 68 yards and one interception against the Nittany Lions, but he broke the ceiling with his rushing game. He recorded nine carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling 25-24 victory. It was the first time the 6'2'' 235-pound QB breached the 100-rushing yards mark this season.
The Iowa QB has a rushing touchdown in all seven games and is tied with Larry Lawrence for the second-most (10) by a QB in Hawkeyes history. He is the first quarterback to run for 100+ yards in a game since Butch Caldwell did so on November 24, 1973.
The Hawkeyes would fancy having the fifth-year QB at his best when they host No. 6 Oregon at Kinnick Stadium after the bye week.
