Ben Roethlisberger Floats Idea of Mike Tomlin Leaving Steelers for Big College Job
The Steelers have been struggling lately, losing three of their last four games including a stinker at home against the Bills last Sunday. They have lost their lead in the AFC North and their fans are growing restless as they were recently heard chanting for head coach Mike Tomlin to lose his job.
Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a lot of success under Tomlin as the two won a Super Bowl together back in 2009. This week the future Hall of Famer weighed in on the state of the Steelers and whether the team and Tomlin should break up, saying it could be time for Pittsburgh to "clean house."
Not only did Roethlisberger suggest Tomlin's days as the Steelers' head coach could be coming to an end but he also threw out a surprising suggestion for Tomlin's next gig—head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions.
“It’s being talked about around here a lot:—maybe it’s a clean-house time. Maybe it’s time,” Roethlisberger said on his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. “I like coach Tomlin. I have a lot of respect for coach Tomlin. But maybe it’s best for him, too. Maybe a fresh start for him is what’s best. Whether that’s in the pros, maybe go be Penn State’s head coach. You know what he would do in Penn State? He would probably go win national championships. Because he’s a great recruiter.”
Penn State is still looking for its next head coach after firing James Franklin during the season. The Nittany Lions have since failed to lure in some big names and the program's search has become a bit of a mess. While the chances of Tomlin leaving the Steelers for Penn State seem slim, it is an interesting idea from Roethlisberger.
Here he is talking about that on his podcast:
Roethlisberger spoke more about the state of the Steelers and what a possible exit by Tomlin could look like.
“Here’s what you don’t do—you don’t fire a guy like coach Tomlin,” Roethlisberger said. “He’s a Hall of Fame head coach, he’s respected. What you do is you come to an understanding and agreement, and it’s like, ‘Hey, listen, I think it’s probably best for both of us.’
“You go, ‘Hey, coach, listen, it’s probably best for all parties involved, let’s start over.’ It happened with Chuck Noll, it happened with coach Cowher. Coach Tomlin’s been here a long time. You’d give him a statute, whatever you’ve got to do, because he deserves it, he’s earned it. But it’s time to find that next guy. Who’s that next guy that could be here for the next 20 years?”
Tomlin has had a very impressive 19-year run with the Steelers. Hearing Roethlisberger saying it's time for the franchise to make some big moves and that they need to "find that next guy" to take over as head coach is a bit surprising but it shows just how tough things seem to be getting for one of the most storied franchises in the NFL.
It will be interesting to see how things play out for Tomlin and the Steelers, who are 6-6 and tied with the Ravens in the AFC North. Pittsburgh and the Baltimore will renew their rivalry this Sunday in what is suddenly feeling like a must-win game for the Steelers.