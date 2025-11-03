Iowa vs. Oregon Matchup Officially Sells Out
The Iowa Hawkeyes' highly anticipated Big Ten matchup against No. 6 Oregon on November 8 is officially sold out, marking Kinnick Stadium's 26th consecutive sellout dating back to the start of the 2022 season.
Iowa has sold out all six of its home games during the 2025 season, yet the Oregon game took longer to reach capacity compared to previous marquee matchups. The primary reason for the delayed sellout was elevated single-ticket prices for premium games against Oregon and Penn State.
The Penn State game also faced similar pricing pressures before ultimately selling out. These two contests represented the most expensive single-ticket experiences of Iowa's home schedule. On platforms like Vivid Seats, the average ticket price for the Oregon matchup was around $330, with entry-level seats starting at approximately $164.
The other sellout includes games against UAlbany (August 30), UMass (September 13), Indiana (September 27), Penn State (October 18), and Minnesota (October 25).
The electric atmosphere at the 65,000-seat Kinnick Stadium attracts recruits and intimidates the opposing teams. Several top prospects from the Class of 2027 and Class of 2028 are scheduled to visit Iowa City for the nationally televised contest against the sixth-ranked Ducks.
Iowa Set to Host Top Recruits at Sold-Out Kinnick Stadium
Oscar Frye, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback from Brownsburg, Indiana, is one of Iowa's top quarterback targets in the 2027 class. Frye already holds offers from Louisville, Toledo, and Miami, but will experience firsthand the atmosphere and program culture at Iowa.
Savion Miller, the state's No. 1 running back from Regina High School, will also be on an official visit this weekend.
Iowa vs. Oregon Game Preview
The sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) head to Kinnick Stadium this weekend to face the 24th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) in a crucial Big Ten matchup.
Oregon enters off a bye week following a dominant 21-7 victory over Wisconsin, averaging 34.9 points per game this season. The Ducks' defense ranks among the nation's elite, holding opponents to just 1.5 points per quarter in the second quarter.
The Hawkeyes' defense has been exceptional as well and allowed just three points in their last week’s outing against Minnesota. Catching three interceptions while allowing just 196 total yards. Iowa's defense ranks first among FBS teams for second-half opponent points allowed (4.1 PPG) and tied-first for third-quarter scoring (1.3 PPG).
November football at Kinnick Stadium traditionally favors Kirk Ferentz's program. The Hawkeyes are 5-1 against top-ten opponents under his leadership during the month.
