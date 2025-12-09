2027 Four-Star Recruit Commits to Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes just got done with the early signing period, officially adding tons of top recruits to the class of 2026. While there are still some positions that need to be addressed in the transfer portal, the program is already making progress for the class of 2027.

Gavin Stecker, a four-star linebacker prospect from Bettendorf High School in Bettendorf, Iowa, has officially committed to the University of Iowa football program, becoming the first player to pledge his services to Kirk Ferentz's 2027 recruiting class. The player announced the news via X.

“Born to wear black and gold🐤 #committed,” Stecker wrote.

The 6-foot-3, 192-pound prospect chose the Hawkeyes over Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, and Kansas. Iowa had extended an offer to the youngster in June 2025. Stecker is the No. 4 prospect in Iowa and the No. 25 linebacker in the nation according to 247Sports.

Stecker made multiple visits to Iowa City during the 2025 season. He attended an unofficial visit to Kinnick Stadium on October 18, 2025, before returning for another unofficial visit on November 8, 2025.

A critical factor in Stecker's decision to commit to Iowa was the presence of Seth Wallace, the Hawkeyes' associate head coach and linebacker coach with an elite track record of developing linebackers at the Power Four level.

Gavin Stecker’s High School Performance

Stecker has shown exceptional production during his junior season at Bettendorf High School. The linebacker accumulated 77 total tackles through the 2025 season, including 48 solo tackles.

Beyond his tackle production, the LB has always contributed to disruption in the backfield, recording seven tackles for loss. His 2.5 sacks showed his ability to penetrate gaps, read the offense quickly, and create negative plays for opposing ball carriers. Stecker also recorded two fumble recoveries.

The diversity of his defensive production, tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, and fumble recoveries, illustrates a complete linebacker capable of impacting the game across all fronts.

Stecker's elite production earned him recognition on High School on SI's 2025 Iowa all-state football team as a linebacker at the 5A level.

What Gavin Stecker Brings to Iowa?

Stecker brings immediate defensive impact and high-level production to Iowa's linebacker room. His ability to flow to the ball, generate tackles at a high volume, and disrupt tackles for loss and sacks provides Iowa with a prospect capable of contributing at the Big Ten level within his first few seasons.

Stecker's versatility in coverage and ability to read run-pass options make him a complete linebacker prospect who can be deployed in multiple schemes and formations. For a program like Iowa that emphasizes linebacker development and defensive excellence, Stecker is precisely the type of prospect the coaching staff prioritizes in the recruiting cycle.

Iowa’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Iowa is not content with simply securing Stecker as its first commitment for 2027. The Hawkeyes' coaching staff is on the hunt for elite linebackers across the nation.

Blake Betton from Shakopee, Minnesota, ranks as one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2027 class and a primary target for Iowa's defensive staff. Betton has already made multiple visits to Iowa City.

