Where Does Iowa Rank in Final Playoff Rankings?

The Iowa Hawkeyes have finished the 2025 regular season ranked in the final College Football Playoff Top 25, landing at No. 23 in the selection committee's final poll released on Selection Day.

While the Hawkeyes ultimately fell short of the 12-team playoff field, their inclusion in the final rankings shows a season of resilience and a strong finish that kept them in the postseason conversation longer than many expected.

The Hawkeyes had fallen to a 3-2 record at one point, but won three in a row to go 6-2 and secure bowl eligibility. However, it was followed by back-to-back losses to Oregon and USC, bringing the record to 6-4. Mark Gronowski and Co. defeated the Michigan State Spartans and the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the final two games to secure an 8-4 record.

The Hawkeyes (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) have accepted an invitation to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, where they will face the No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores.

For much of the season, Kirk Ferentz's men were considered a legitimate bubble contender for the newly expanded 12-team playoff. The expansion has changed the stakes for 8-4 and 9-3 teams, and Iowa was a beneficiary of this new setup.

Sitting at 6-2 and entering the initial CFP rankings at No. 23, the Hawkeyes controlled their own destiny. Unlike the four-team era, where a second loss effectively ended a team's title hopes, the 12-team format meant Iowa’s path remained open well into November.

Losses to playoff-bound teams like Oregon and Indiana, and a tough setback against USC, pushed Iowa just outside the bubble. Had the Hawkeyes split their games against heavyweights Oregon and USC, or secured a victory over Indiana, they likely would have been in the discussion at 9-3 or 10-2.

2025 CFP Rankings

Undefeated Indiana sits atop the final 2025 CFP rankings at No. 1, followed by Big Ten runner-up Ohio State and SEC champion Georgia. Big 12 champion Texas Tech cracked the top four, while Oregon and Ole Miss lead the pack of contenders chasing a title.

Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama and Miami round out the Top 10. The Big Ten and SEC have absolutely dominated the CFP ranking, occupying eight of the top ten spots.

Completing the Top 25, the Group of 5 champions Tulane and James Madison secured the final playoff seeds, ranking just ahead of the first team out, Notre Dame. The Vanderbilt Commodores finished their miracle season at No. 14.

The rest of the rankings featured Clemson (No. 15), Penn State (No. 16), and Tennessee (No. 17). Kansas State (No. 18), Boise State (No. 19), and SMU (No. 20) rounded out the top 20. The final stretch included Missouri (No. 21) and USC (No. 22), with Iowa at No. 23. Louisville (No. 24) and Army (No. 25) grabbed the last two spots.

