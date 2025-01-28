Iowa Hawkeyes DC Named Possible Target for Ohio State
The Iowa Hawkeyes are hoping to make some noise in the Big Ten in 2025. While the season is still quite a long time from now, Kirk Ferentz and company are ready for a fresh start.
After an up-and-down 2024 season, Iowa has had a busy offseason. They have a new quarterback in town and they have a lot of fresh talent coming in as well.
However, there is a situation to keep a close eye on.
Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes lost defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Ryan Day will be looking for a replacement and he could consider taking a look at Hawkeyes' defensive coordinator Phil Parker.
Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors has suggested Parker as a potential candidate for the Ohio State job.
"Parker has worked alongside Kirk Ferentz at Iowa since Ferentz became Iowa’s head coach in 1999, so it would come as a surprise if Parker left to become a defensive coordinator elsewhere after 25 years with Ferentz and the Hawkeyes," Hope wrote.
"Day would be smart to pick up the phone and at least see if Parker’s interested. The Lorain, Ohio native has long been regarded as one of college football’s elite defensive coaches, with Iowa ranking in the top 20 in scoring defense in each of the last 10 consecutive seasons."
Seeing Parker leave would absolutely be a shock. He has been the definition of Iowa football for years. His hard-nosed approach has caused the Hawkeyes' fan base to fall in love with him.
Parting ways with Ferentz would be a major surprise, but the draw of being the defensive coordinator for the Buckeyes might be something that intrigues him.
More than likely, Parker will be staying put. Leaving for another Big Ten team just doesn't seem like something Parker would do. But, being a huge part of Ohio State is a major opportunity.
Only time will tell and this is not a very likely scenario, but it's certainly something to watch.