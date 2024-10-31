Iowa's Predicted Bowl Game Opponent Unveiled
The Iowa Hawkeyes are 5-3 and don't have national championship hopes at this point (not that they ever had any to begin with, but anyway), but they will still probably be playing in a bowl game.
But in what bowl game will they be participating?
That's the debate, but a couple of different outlets are reaching a consensus.
Both ESPN and CBS Sports are projecting Iowa to play in the Reliaquest Bowl, where they being predicted to face the Mississippi Rebels (h/t Riley Donald of Hawkeyes Wire).
If Iowa does, in fact, participate in the Reliaquest Bowl, it will be on New Year's Eve.
Of course, the Hawkeyes still have a long way to go before all of this is decided.
While Iowa looked terrific during the second half of its blowout win over the Northwestern Wildcats last week, it has been very inconsistent all year long and is two weeks removed from a brutal loss to the Michigan State Spartans.
Yes, the Hawkeyes have made a quarterback change, going from Cade McNamara to Brendan Sullivan midway through the Northwestern game, but even if Sullivan is an upgrade from McNamara, that's not saying much.
The fact of the matter is that Iowa—outside of running back Kaleb Johnson—is not a good offensive ballclub, and even its defense has looked vulnerable throughout 2024.
On the plus side, the Hawkeyes do have a fairly forgiving schedule the rest of the way, as they have already played their toughest games.
Still, as they showed against Michigan State, anything can happen.