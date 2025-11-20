Iowa Preparing to Face Banged-Up Michigan State QBs
Knowing their opponent has dropped seven straight, the Iowa Hawkeyes have a stellar opportunity to get back on track. While fighting their way back into the AP Top 25 doesn't seem possible, there'd be no better way to end the season than with a pair of dominant wins.
While many will sit back and wonder what could've been, Iowa has played their hearts out this season. The same can be said for Michigan State, though these two teams have very different records.
The Spartans are currently dealing with injuries to both of their starting quarterbacks, meaning there's a chance the Hawkeyes could face a true freshman in their final game this year at Kinnick Stadium.
Aidan Chiles Pre-Game Injury
Chiles may have led the team in passing for their first five games, but he's led in just two of their last five since then. Prior to their marquee showdown on CBS against Penn State, he was ruled out due to an injury. Chiles has missed each of the team's last two games.
At this point, it doesn't really matter which QB Iowa is going to face. Neither Chiles nor Alessio Milivojevic have proven to be effective. Seeing as Iowa has faced some of the best QBs in the country (Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore, and Jayden Maiava), they should have no issues against either.
Alessio Milivojevic Is Banged Up
According to a report form Spartans Wire, Milivojevic "took an absolute beating against Penn State" and "might be shaken up."
Penn State ended up beating MSU by 18 points. For what it's worth, Iowa took care of business against the Nittany Lions at home, but it's clear that PSU at 4-6 is much better than the 3-7 Spartans.
Milivojevic has only thrown 20+ passes in two games this season, but those were the Spartans two most recent games. Keep in mind, he's been sacked 12 times in those two games which bodes well for a red-hot Hawkeyes defense. Iowa brought down Maiava twice last week to increase their total to 19 on the season. MSU's offensive line may not stand a chance against this Iowa defensive front, but Milivojevic has proved time and time again that he can't escape the pocket.
Keep An Eye on Ryland Jessee or Leo Hannan
If Milivojevic isn't cleared to play and Chiles still isn't good to go, MSU would have no choice but to look at either the redshirt freshman Jessee or true freshman Hannan. Obviously, neither have played in a game this season which puts the Spartans at a monumental disadvantage.
Iowa prides themselves on their defense, so one can only imagine the rude awakening either of those two would be in for. In fact, the only other MSU player to attempt a pass this season is wide receiver Omari Kelly. For MSU's sake, they are sure hoping that Milivojevic is able to recover or Chiles will be ready to return otherwise Iowa will be foaming at the mouth and won't let this opportunity go to waste.
