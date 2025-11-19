Iowa Surprisingly Tops 2026 QB List
For a team that has struggled to get anything going at the quarterback position, the Iowa Hawkeyes may have found their guy. While Tradon Bessinger may not start as a freshman, Iowa sure is glad they were able to flip the four-star QB.
Upon doing so, Iowa placed themselves at the top of the B1G. No team in the conference has a better Class of 2026 QB, according to Rivals. Their list looks at the Top 10 QBs in the Class of '26, a list where Bessinger finds himself at No. 10.
No other B1G team has a QB commit in the Top 10. After Iowa learned they would be adding another wide receiver, their Class of 2026 is coming together quite nicely.
Tradon Bessinger's Impact To Iowa
Not often, if ever, do the Hawkeyes find themselves with the best QB in a recruiting class. Somehow, head coach Kirk Ferentz and company were able to get Bessinger to flip his commitment from Boise State to Iowa.
Even though he committed to the Broncos on May 19, Iowa kept themselves in the mix. The four-star QB never truly shut down his recruitment, so Ferentz went to work. Knowing this is Mark Gronowski's last year of eligibility, the Hawkeyes could find themselves with another huge void to fill at QB.
That void was quickly filled when Bessinger visited on October 24 and later committed on November 8. After decomitting from the Broncos on October 27, it became crystal clear that Iowa would be his destination.
Iowa's Class of 2026
Iowa ran through Minnesota, 41-3, when Bessinger was in town. That game immediately won him over and it created a huge ripple affect in the Hawkeyes recruiting trail. Shortly after, they received commitment from wide receiver Xavier Stinson. Not only that, but tight end Luke Brewer pledged his commitment as well.
Currently, Iowa has 17 hard commits, according to 247Sports. They have the No. 27 overall Class of 2026, a relatively high ranking for the number of players they have coming in. While Iowa is still extremely young at some areas, they know the transfer portal can change everything.
Shockingly, Bessinger isn't even the highest rated player they have coming in next season. Cornerback Darion Jones takes that honor. He's a Top-10 cornerback and the No. 2 player in Nebraska. Jones is one of eight defensive players on the way as Iowa has clearly prioritized offensive recruits.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!