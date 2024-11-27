Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Huge Prediction for Nebraska Game
The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers this weekend in their final game of the 2024 college football season.
Coming into this game with a 7-4 record, Iowa is looking to beef up their bowl resume with a win to close out the season.
Recently, a list was shared about which potential bowl game the Hawkeyes could end up playing in and who some of their opponents could be. They are seemingly setting themselves up for a very intriguing bowl game matchup to end the year.
That being said, they need to take care of business this week against Nebraska.
Kirk Ferentz is also looking to pickup a big win. He's pursuing a tie with Woody Hayes to be the winningest head coach in Big Ten football history. In order to tie the record, he'll need iowa to beat the Cornhuskers and then win their bowl game.
Ahead of this week's game, a bold prediction has been made for Iowa.
Riley Donald of Hawkeyes Wire has made a final score prediction for this weekend's game. He believes that the Hawkeyes will prevail with a win by a final score of 26-14.
"Iowa gets it right this time on the road. They are a better team than Maryland and I fully believe that this game is a chance for Iowa to rebound off a bye week and come together as they have so often done in past years. This year has not gone Iowa’s way, but there is no better team in America at finishing the season strong and that starts against Maryland. Iowa’s quarterback room may be in disarray, but they still have Kaleb Johnson, their offensive line, and their defense. Iowa runs the ball well and forces turnovers in a vintage Hawkeyes’ win."
Ending the regular season on a strong positive note would be a major plus.
As Donald stated, the 2024 season has not been what Iowa hoped it would be. They lost a couple of games that they should have won which completely derailed their season.
Hopefully, they can end the year strong and figure out a way to get back into serious Big Ten contention in 2025. It won't be easy, but there's always hope.