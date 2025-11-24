Iowa’s Record Puts Them Within Elite Company
For the past 11 seasons, the Iowa Hawkeyes have found a way to win. That's become a staple of the Kirk Ferentz era, one that may come to an end sooner than Hawkeyes fans can imagine. Regardless, it's important to look back at just how successful they've been since 2014.
In the college football playoff era, Iowa is one of four Power Four teams to not have a losing season. They're in exclusive company alongside Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State, three teams many would think the Hawkeyes have no business being next to.
Iowa's 12th Straight Winning Season
Shockingly, just the 11 years in the CFP era doesn't cut it. Ferentz hasn't had a losing season since 2012, when he went 4-8. Prior to that, his worst years were in 1999-2000. If that doesn't show how good and consistent he's been, who knows what will.
Ferentz may not be the flashiest coach of all time, but he keeps leading Iowa to victories that have contributed to him being the all-time winningest coach in Big Ten history. The Buckeyes may be the only other Big Ten team without a losing season since 2014, but that comes as no surprise. Iowa would love to steal one or two of their national championships, something they've yet to accomplish under Ferentz.
Iowa's success isn't shocking, and their identity is one of, if not the most simple in the nation. Teams know that Iowa is going to run the ball, and they heavily rely on all three phases of the game to lead them to victory. If it's not their offense, it's defense or special teams stepping up to make a difference.
Iowa's Continued Success
Sure, 128 losses on Ferentz's record don't look too great, but his 211 wins more than make up for it. He has a 62.2% winning percentage, which is an incredible mark for his longevity, and is something most coaches would aspire to have.
The type of longevity Ferentz has isn't seen often in this era of college football. Iowa has yet to make the College Football Playoffs, and while this could've been their year, they still have a lot to look forward to in the future. In the past few years, this team has shown that they have no plans of slowing down.
Since 2019, Ferentz has three 10 win seasons. As long as Iowa beats Nebraska, or wins their bowl game, it'll have at least eight wins for the 10th straight season, excluding the modified 2020 schedule.
