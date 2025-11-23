Way-Too-Early Iowa vs. Nebraska Predictions
It took heart, grit, determination and everything in between for the Iowa Hawkeyes to take down Michigan State, 20-17. It was far from their prettiest win of the season, and Hawkeyes fans certainly wish it didn't go down to the wire. Still, Iowa decided to put on a show and deliver an unforgettable comeback on senior day.
Now, having won their first game since Oct. 25, Iowa sits at 7-4 (5-3 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes have been bowl eligible for quite some time, but still would love to end the season on a high note with a win over 7-4 (4-4 Big Ten) Nebraska.
Iowa Looks To End Season On A Win
While this won't be the Hawkeyes' final game of the year, it's their final conference game and last chance to prove that they should be in a quality bowl game. Their chances of making the College Football Playoff slipped away when they lost heartbreakers to both Oregon and USC, but they still have a chance to end the season with eight wins.
Sure, Nebraska's seven wins may look great, but it's nowhere near the same team they were earlier in the season. Obviously, quarterback Dylan Raiola's injury plays a huge part in that. Once the Cornhuskers lost him during the USC game on Nov. 1, their season was basically all but over.
Iowa has to feel much better about heading to Nebraska for its season finale. Iowa didn't expect the Spartans to compete as much as they did, but they were able to pull out a win regardless. The Cornhuskers just lost to the Nittany Lions by 27, a team that Iowa beat earlier in the year.
Nebraska Is Hanging On
At this point in the season, there isn't much Nebraska can do. It had to play back-to-back games with freshman QB TJ Lateef, and while he led his team to a win over UCLA, that isn't all that impressive. The Bruins are among the worst teams in the conference, but many could argue that for Michigan State as well, which Iowa just struggled with.
Lateef had to throw 37 passes against Penn State, and he knows he doesn't want to have to do that against Iowa.
Sure, the Hawkeyes allowed a few deep balls against the Spartans, and that was also against a freshman QB, but things are different. Lateef went from throwing three touchdowns on 13-of-15 passing against UCLA to 21-of-37 with three sacks against Penn State. There's a clear discrepancy between those two teams' defenses, and one could argue that Iowa's defense is better than both of theirs combined.
Prediction: Iowa 26, Nebraska 19
