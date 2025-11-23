Iowa Fans React to Thrilling Comeback Over Michigan State
20-17 may not have been the final score Iowa Hawkeyes fans anticipated, but at the end of the day a win is a win. After dropping back-to-back games for the first time in a few years, Iowa was able to rebound with a win in their final home game of the year.
Kinnick Stadium was rocking as fans at home also had to endure the rollercoaster ride. Michigan State at one point led by 10 points, but an astonishing fourth quarter for the Hawkeyes propelled them to victory.
Iowa Hawkeyes Fans React to the Win
One fan commented, "You guys aged me about 30 years tonight. But thank you. What a gritty win on senior day. Punt return team.......unbelievable. Drew-gritty. Mark-you just keep plugging. Defense-did it when it counted. Team- i have to go take my carvedilol (heart meds). Go whoop nebby next week."
Clearly, Iowa had fans on the edge of their seats. No one expected this game to be as close as it was, but it made for a thrilling game, to say the least, "FOUND A WAY!"
This fan was less than pleased, "Iowa with the walk off FG in a barn burner against maybe the worst team in the Big 10. Quite the joke of a program let me tell ya."
Another commented, "Very happy we won, but that was one of the worst games I've seen us play in a long time. A miracle that we pulled it off."
"Iowa you can't do that to me, I am only 25 and I felt like I was having heart problems of an 80 year old man," this fan wrote. That sparked another reply, "Bailed out again. Kirk has to go."
While it's far from guaranteed, that could've been head coach Kirk Ferentz final game at Kinnick Stadium. If it was, it marks the end of an era for one of the greatest coaches of all time."
Regardless, fans expressed their displeasure, "Congrats on the win but pathetic performance all around. You guys almost lost to the injured Michigan State team. Pathetic".
Another commented, "Man I love yall but can you win without trying to kill me." Shockingly, this was one of only two close wins for the Hawkeyes this season. They seem to either win in dominant fashion or lose via heartbreak."
"NEVER A DOUBT," this fan wrote, whether they truly believed that or not. Other than the Penn State game, this Iowa team has truly struggled when they need to in the late moments of a close game.
"How tf did we win that?" Someone questioned as Iowa has just one game remaining on their schedule. They'll have one less day of rest to prepare for their November 28 showdown vs. Nebraska.
