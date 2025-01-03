Iowa's Renowned Strength Could Become Surprising Weakness
Outside of being an NFL tight end factory, the Iowa Hawkeyes have been known for one main thing in recent years: defense.
Iowa has boasted some of the stingiest defenses in the country throughout Kirk Ferentz's tenure, which is why the Hawkeyes have been able to win so many games in spite of not having a quarterback or any sort of consistent offense.
However, Iowa could be in some trouble in this area heading into 2025.
The Hawkeyes are losing a bunch of key defenders this offseason, as linebacker Jay Higgins, cornerback Jermari Harris and defensive lineman Yahya Black will all be making the jump to the NFL.
Those guys aren't easily replaceable, and let's be honest: Iowa's defense was showing some slippage in 2024 even with those prominent players on the roster.
Typically, the Hawkeyes always tend to land on their feet when it comes to defense, but it is going to be very difficult to fill all of those shoes.
The problem is that Iowa relies heavily on its defense to win ball games.
Once again, the Hawkeyes will likely have a rather modest—at best—offensive unit next season. Heck, let's just call it what it is: Iowa will probably be pedestrian offensively in 2025.
The Hawkeyes are losing breakout running back Kaleb Johnson to the draft, and without him, Iowa does not have many answers offensively (although Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson definitely seem to have potential).
So, if Iowa's defense isn't up to snuff next year, things could get very ugly for Ferentz's squad.
The Hawkeyes are playing in a Big Ten conference that is more loaded than ever. It already had Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. Now it has added Oregon and other schools that could make Iowa an afterthought moving forward.
Especially if the Hawkeyes fall from grace defensively.
Higgins was one of the top linebackers in the nation this year. Harris was a very underrated corner. Black was a mammoth run-stuffer in the trenches.
Iowa better ensure that it has the proper reinforcements on deck, or else the 2025 campaign could be a very forgettable one in Iowa City.