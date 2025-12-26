Transfer Portal Won't Be Cheap For Iowa

Now that NIL deals are the focus of everything, the transfer portal has taken over college sports. Time and time again, these collegiate athletes believe they can leave their current school to chase a bag elsewhere, and the Iowa Hawkeyes will be watching.

Iowa knows where their priorities should be this offseason. Looking at premium positions like defensive backs and wide receivers, On3's Pete Nakos broke down just how much it's going to cost the Hawkeyes.

It's important to note that these are strictly ranges, and it's not like every player is going to earn anywhere near this type of money. In the ever changing world of college sports, head coach Kirk Ferentz knows he has to be aggressive if he wants to keep his college football playoff hopes alive.

Defensive Backs - $300,000 to $850,000

NEW: On3’s @PeteNakos breaks down the cost of impact positions in the 2025 transfer portal💰



RB market: $350K to $1 million

OL market: $500K to $1.2 million



Full List: https://t.co/Vyr2KIMaoh pic.twitter.com/admJkQGFGD — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 26, 2025

Defense, defense, defense. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker has his work cut out for him as the Hawkeyes defensive unit is losing more players than he can count. Obviously, recruiting has set Iowa up for success, but that doesn't mean all of their new players are going to be Day 1 starters.

Out of every position Nakos listed, DBs were going for the smallest asking price. If Parker and company are able to bulk up on a few cheap defensive gamechangers, they'll be in good shape to pick up right where they left off.

Wide Receiver - $400,000 to $1 Million

There are a few wide receivers that Iowa could target in the portal, but undoubtedly more will be added after bowl season comes to a close. Iowa knows they are losing a bunch of their top receivers, so it's crucial they bring in talent that can build an immediate connection with quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown.

Nakos notes that the general range for a starting WR is $700-800K. He said there were five receivers this year who made over $1M, but it's not like Iowa is going to be eyeing anyone of that caliber. Seeing as there are more wide receiver transfers than any other position, the Hawkeyes should have no issue finding wideouts.

Defensive Line: $500,000 to $1.5 Million

Texas Tech's David Bailey (31) celebrates a sack with teammates Romello Height (9) and John Curry a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In no world are the Hawkeyes going out and spending north of $1M on a defensive lineman. It simply isn't going to happen, but it's clear this team can't be afraid to spend money if they want to prioritize defense in the transfer portal.

"The $500,000 mark is really only the starting point," Nakos wrote. He touched on David Bailey who ended up making over $2M this season. Iowa knows they can't compete with that sort of money, but that doesn't mean they can't go out and try to improve their D-Line.

