Former Iowa Star Named NFL Trade Candidate After Breakout Season
Former Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback Riley Moss enjoyed one heck of a breakout campaign during his second NFL season with the Denver Broncos, and what is his reward? Apparently, being named a potential trade candidate heading into 2025.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus tabbed Moss among 15 players who could possibly be dealt before the start of the new NFL season, noting that the Broncos' decision to select fellow cornerback Jahdae Barron in the NFL Draft has put Moss in a difficult position.
"In his first season as a starter, Moss produced a 56.0 PFF coverage grade with a 57.8 PFF overall grade. Still, the Iowa product turned heads early in the year, securing three single-game 72.0-plus PFF coverage grades in the first five contests of 2024," Locker wrote.
Moss played in 14 games and barely made an impact during his rookie season, logging just six tackles. Then, last year, he started all 14 contests in which he played and rattled off 86 tackles, an interception, eight passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The problem is that by Denver drafting Barron, the Broncos now have both Barron and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II at cornerback, which could absolutely relegate Moss to a much less prominent role.
Locker points out that Denver could move Barron inside, which would still open up plenty of playing time for Moss, but either way, the Broncos' decision to nab Barron clearly complicates things for Moss and makes him a bit expendable.
The 25-year-old spent five years at Iowa between 2018 and 2022, totaling 11 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns throughout his tenure with the Hawkeyes.
Moss was then selected by Denver in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Hidden Strength Could be Bad News for Big Ten
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Disappointing Transfer Named Breakout Candidate
MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Named in Monster Trade Proposal
MORE: Packers' Lukas Van Ness Given Major Ultimatum Before 2025 Season
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Have 'Fun Option' to Replace Kaleb Johnson