Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Lands Massive Prediction from NFL Superstar
Former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end did not exactly have the season many hoped for during his sophomore NFL campaign with the Detroit Lions in 2024.
On the surface, his numbers looked solid, as LaPorta caught 60 passes for 726 yards and seven touchdowns. However, after a rookie year in which he hauled in 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 scores en route to a Pro Bowl appearance and a Second-Team All-Pro selection, bigger things were expected.
Lions superstar wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown thinks that LaPorta is in for a monster season in 2025, though, and be told reporters as much at organized team activities.
"A guy that I’m excited for is Sam LaPorta," St. Brown said. "... I feel like last year, maybe he didn't get the amount of targets that he wanted. ... Not taking anything away from what he did last year, he’s a baller. But, I can tell this year, he’s making plays out there every day. I feel like he’s going to have a big year.”
LaPorta was somewhat neglected in Detroit's loaded offense last season, as St. Brown and fellow receiver Jameson Williams as well as running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery were focal points. LaPorta's targets dipped from 86 in Year 1 to 60 in 2024, so you can understand why he may have been a little frustrated (or at least why his statistics weren't quite what many anticipated).
However, there is no doubting LaPorta's talent, and Iowa fans know that all too well. After all, the 24-year-old put together back-to-back brilliant campaigns during his final two years with the Hawkeyes in 2021 and 2022, registering over 50 receptions and 600 yards both times.
The Lions then selected LaPorta in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
