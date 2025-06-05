Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes' New QB Receives Eye-Opening Prediction

This new Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback has landed himself quite the prediction heading into the 2025 college football season.

Matthew Schmidt

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) talks with defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett (49) during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register
Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) talks with defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett (49) during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register / Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been searching far and wide for an answer at quarterback, and no matter what they have seemed to try over the years, they have not been able to find a solution at the position.

Things may be changing heading into 2025, though.

Iowa landed former South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski via the transfer portal over the winter, providing the Hawkeyes with the most exciting signal-caller they have had in quite some time.

Of course, Iowa also felt the same way when it landed Cade McNamara back in December 2022, so some caution needs to be exercised, but there is no doubt that things feel a bit different with Gronowski, who is unquestionably a more proven talent than McNamara ever was.

As a matter of fact, Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports has listed Gronowski among the Big Ten transfers most likely to make an instant impact next season.

"The latest hope at quarterback for the Hawkeyes," Fornelli wrote. "It didn't get much attention, but Iowa's offense was improved last season; it was just extremely reliant on Kaleb Johnson and the run game to be so. Gronowski was an extremely productive player at a strong FCS program in South Dakota State."

Gronowski won the Walter Payton Award for the FCS Player of the Year back in 2023 after throwing for 3,058 yards, 29 touchdowns and five interceptions while also punching in eight rushing scores. A shoulder injury inhibited him last season, but the 23-year-old is expected to be 100 percent by the time the 2025 campaign begins.

We'll see if Gronowski can finally pull Iowa's offense out of the doldrums.

Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Making Strong Recruiting Push for In-State Sharpshooter

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Aggressively Pursuing Dynamic 5-Star Recruit

MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Lands Conclusive NBA Trade Forecast

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Transfer Addition Receives Massive NBA Draft Outlook

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Land Eye-Opening Transfer Portal Take

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Football