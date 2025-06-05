Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes Making Strong Recruiting Push for In-State Sharpshooter

The Iowa Hawkeyes are putting on a full-court recruiting press to land this sharpshooting in-state forward.

Matthew Schmidt

Mar 24, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky the Hawk before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Iowa Hawkeyes have entered a new era with Ben McCollum as head coach, and he is now burdened with the difficult task of rebuilding the program following the departure of Fran McCaffery.

Not only has McCollum had to deal with almost the entire roster transferring out, but he also has to worry about landing recruits for the years to come.

The former Drake Bulldogs coach has already been hard at work, making serious noise in the transfer portal while also blazing the recruiting trail.

McCollum now evidently has his sights set on an in-state target, as Iowa is hosting three-star forward Colin Rice for a visit this week, via Hawkeyes insider Eliot Clough.

Rice hails from Waukee, Ia. and plays his ball at Northwest High School. The 6-foot-7 sharpshooter averaged 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season, draining 38 percent of his three-point attempts.

The class of 2026 prospect also has meeting with Nebraska lined up on June 15, so Iowa is battling with another Big Ten foe for his services. The Hawkeyes already made Rice an offer last month and were one of eight teams to do so.

Iowa went just 17-16 while going a paltry 7-13 in conference play last season, which resulted in the firing of McCaffery after a decade-and-a-half at the helm. The Hawkeyes have now missed the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back campaigns after qualifying three straight years.

Meanwhile, McCollum led Drake to a 31-4 record and a first-round victory in the Big Dance during his lone season with the Bulldogs.

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

