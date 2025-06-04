Iowa Hawkeyes Aggressively Pursuing Dynamic 5-Star Recruit
The Iowa Hawkeyes' women's basketball program has developed into quite the powerhouse over the years, and while Caitlin Clark is the primary reason for the team's ascension, some brilliant overall recruiting by the school has also spearheaded Iowa's rise.
Well, Jan Jensen and the Hawkeyes are making yet another strong push for a top prospect, as they have made an offer to five-star wing Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka, who is the second-ranked recruit in the class of 2027, via 247Sports' composite rankings. She is the top-ranked small forward.
Wilson-Manyacka made the announcement on social media.
The Potomac, Md. native — who won the Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year last season — is coming off of a campaign in which she averaged 18.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game and The Bullis School to the semifinals of the Maryland Private School State Tournament.
Wilson-Manyacka has terrific size at 6-foot-2, and as you can see from her stat line, she is obviously a very versatile threat who is far from one-dimensional.
She was also a member of the USA Basketball Under-17 Women's National Team at just 14 years old, a truly incredible feat.
Iowa has been very aggressive in attempting to land some of the top 2027 prospects, as the Hawkeyes have also recently made offers to Kaleena Smith, Sydney Mobley and Madi Mignery, the former two of which are five-star recruits. Mignery is a four-star.
Jensen's squad went 23-11 in her first year at the helm last season, falling in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. She succeeded the legendary Lisa Bluder, who had been Iowa's head coach since 2000. The Hawkeyes have made five straight trips to the Big Dance overall.
