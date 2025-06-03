Iowa Hawkeyes Set to Visit With 18 Prospects in June: Here's Who to Know
Iowa Hawkeyes' head coach Kirk Ferentz and the program are set for a huge recruiting month in June. Throughout three weekends, the Hawkeyes plan to have 17 prospects taking an official visit on campus. This includes two uncommitted four-star players and six of the nine commits in the team's 2026 recruiting class.
Here's everything you need to know for the Hawkeyes' upcoming visits for the month of June:
Scheduled visits are according to 247Sports. Ratings are based on 247Sports' Composite Ratings.
June 6
- Isaiah McMillian (three-star cornerback)
McMillian is an underrated prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, however, he is starting to gain more attention. The Kay, TX native holds offers from a slew of power four schools, with the Hawkeyes and Kentucky Wildcats being two of the primary schools to watch.
June 13
- Billy Weivoda (three-star linebacker)
Out of Alpharetta, GA, Weivoda will make his way up to Iowa during the second weekend of the month. The three-star talent is a top-100 player in the state of Georgia, as well as a top-60 linebacker in the 2026 class.
June 20
Ferentz and his coaching staff will be the most busy towards the end of the month, as the program will have 15 players on campus:
- CJ Hester (four-star safety)
- Julian Manson (four-star linebacker)
- Kasen Thomas (three-star linebacker)
- Darion Jones (three-star cornerback)
- Preston Fryzel (three-star tight end)
- Cory House (three-star EDGE)
- Mason Lewis (three-star cornerback)
- Jeremiah Benson (three-star defensive lineman)
- Jermaine Polk (three-star defensive lineman)
- Hudson Parliament (four-star offensive lineman, COMMITTED)
- Carson Nielsen (four-star offensive tackle, COMMITTED)
- Owen Linder (three-star offensive tackle, COMMITTED)
- Colin Whitters (three-star offensive lineman, COMMITTED)
- Cash Herrera (three-star quarterback, COMMITTED)
- Brody Schaffer (three-star wide receiver, COMMITTED)
Iowa has a perfect blend of non-committed and committed players that are set to visit on Jun 20, as top prospects Hudson Parliament and Carson Nielsen are scheduled to be with the group.
After the Hawkeyes missed out on four-star safety Gavin Day earlier this week, all eyes will be on CJ Hester. The Cocoa, FL native holds offers from Florida, Auburn, and UCLA. At 6-foot-1, 185 lbs, Hester is currently the No. 20 safety in the 2026 class, as well as a top-40 player in the state of Florida.
In addition to Hester, Ferentz plans to host seven other defensive prospect during the big weekend, which is much-needed due to lack of commits on that side of the ball. Linebacker Julian Manson is a name that fans have paid close attention to since he received his offer from the program back in 2024. The in-state recruit is the No. 1 player in the state and holds offers from Arizona, Kansas State, and Minnesota.