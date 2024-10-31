Iowa Set to Wear Epic Alternate Jersey vs Wisconsin
The Iowa Hawkeyes are heading into this week's game against the Wisconsin Badgers badly needing a win.
Currently, they hold a 5-3 record and are looking to push their way towards a top bowl game. In order to accomplish that goal, they will need to finish out the season strong.
As for Wisconsin, the Badgers are 5-3 as well. They have had moments where they look great, but other games they have struggled in a big way. Both teams are looking to make a statement this week.
Thankfully, Iowa will have home field advantage. That should be a major plus for them.
All of that being said, the Hawkeyes will also be wearing their alternate jerseys. Iowa will be rocking all black on Saturday night.
On X, the Hawkeyes released somewhat of a hype video for their "Lights Out" game.
Iowa will also have a major change in their lineup for the first time this season. Brendan Sullivan will be getting the start at the quarterback position.
Sullivan took over for Cade McNamara last week and led the Hawkeyes ot a massive 40-14 blowout over Northwestern. He may not be an elite passer, but he's decent in the aerial attack. Where he makes the biggest difference is with his athleticism as a running quarterback.
Once again, Iowa will lean heavily on star running back Kaleb Johnson. They will need him to come through with another strong performance to lead the way for the offense and help open up the passing game for Sullivan.
Following such a big win, it will be interesting to see how the Hawkeyes look. Hopefully, head coach Kirk Ferentz will have them pumped up and ready to pick up an important second win in a row as they fight for bowl positioning down the stretch of the season.