Iowa Gets Signing Announcements From Three Recruits
With the college football early signing period kicking off on December 3, 2025, the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to officially welcome their 2026 recruiting class.
As the 72-hour signing window opens, three key commits, Luke Brewer, Owen Linder, and Hudson Parliament, have revealed their plans to put pen to paper and officially join the Hawkeye program.
Luke Brewer, Tight End
Four-star tight end Luke Brewer will get the day started early, signing his National Letter of Intent first thing in the morning at Norwalk High School. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound prospect is a major addition to Iowa's "Tight End U" legacy, having chosen the Hawkeyes over the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, Penn State, Miami, Tennessee, and Iowa State.
Brewer announced his decision via X.
“Pen to paper 📝 SIGNING DAY DECEMBER 3rd 🐤 7:30-8:15AM Norwalk-High-school (NPECC) all are welcome 🐤👀”
Brewer originally belonged to the class of 2027 before reclassifying to 2026 to jumpstart his collegiate career. He made his commitment official on November 12, 2025, following an official visit to Iowa City on October 18.
He is known for his versatility. During his junior season, he found the end zone six times and earned comparisons to NFL tight end Luke Musgrave.
Owen Linder, Offensive Tackle
Later in the morning, three-star offensive tackle Owen Linder will sign his letter of intent at Chanhassen High School in Minnesota. Linder committed to the Hawkeyes on January 26, 2025, after a junior day visit.
Linder broke the news via his X handle.
“I will be signing to The University of Iowa at 10:15 at Chanhassen High school Wednesday December 3rd. Everyone is welcome!” Linder wrote.
The 6-foot-5, 275-pound lineman chose Iowa over offers from Kansas State, Illinois, Kansas, and Minnesota. His relationship with offensive line coach George Barnett was a key factor in his recruitment. He also made an official visit to Iowa City on June 20, 2025.
Linder anchored the offensive line for a Chanhassen team that won the 2023 Class 5A state title and made three consecutive state tournament appearances. He was among the 10 finalists for Minnesota Mr. Football.
Hudson Parliament, Offensive Lineman
Rounding out the trio is four-star interior offensive lineman Hudson Parliament, who will sign in the afternoon at Brandon Valley High School. The top-ranked player in South Dakota committed to the Hawkeyes on January 27, 2025, just one day after Linder. He made the announcement via X.
“I will be signing with the University of Iowa #Hawkeyes Wednesday Dec.3 at 3:30 pm in the Brandon Valley HS community room,” Parliament wrote.
Parliament, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound mauler, selected Iowa over regional rivals Nebraska, Iowa State, and Kansas State. He made multiple visits to Iowa, including an official visit on June 20, 2025, alongside Linder.
He is a state champion powerlifter and a two-time First Team All-State selection in football. He recorded 97 pancake blocks and helped lead his team to a state runner-up finish during his junior season.
They join fellow commits Carson Nielsen, Colin Whitters, and Brody Schaffer, who have all confirmed December 3 signing ceremonies. These six prospects will lay the foundation of Iowa’s 2026 recruiting class as the early signing window opens.
