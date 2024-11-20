Iowa Star Drops Extremely Awkward Comment About QB's
The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to face off against the Maryland Terrapins this week in college football action. While the game isn't going to draw national attention, it's a massive outing for Iowa.
With a 6-4 record, the Hawkeyes are fighting for bowl game positioning. They have already lost twice in the last four games in disappointing fashion.
A win over Maryland would get them back on track after losing on the road to UCLA in their last game.
While most of the focus is obviously on the team preparing for this week's game, one player dropped an extremely awkward comment.
Logan Jones, Iowa's star center, spoke out about all the quarterbacks that he has played with this season. So far, the Hawkeyes have played Cade McNamara, Brendan Sullivan, and Jackson Stratton under center.
While talking about all of the turnover that has happened at the quarterback position, Jones made it clear that the changes under center have not impacted him much.
He then proceeded to make possibly the most awkward comment of the season.
“The only different thing is when they get under center, what it feels like. The other quarterbacks aren’t gonna like this, but Stratton — he feels good under there.”
Obviously, there is no need to go further into why that was an awkward comment.
Speaking of the quarterback situation, no one knows what Iowa will end up doing this week. Currently, McNamara is listed as the starting quarterback on the depth chart. However, no final decision has been made.
Sullivan is out for the season due to injury, but Stratton looked solid in very limited playing time against UCLA. There is still a chance that Kirk Ferentz could give him the nod.
All of that being said, the Hawkeyes will have to make a quarterback decision in the near future. Fans are interested to see if Stratton will get a chance to show what he can do, as he could end up being the quarterback in 2025.