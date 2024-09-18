Iowa Hawkeyes Star Finally Starting To Get Deserved Respect
The Iowa Hawkeyes have not been great this season. As they get ready to start Big Ten play this weekend, there are major reasons for concern.
Of course, they ended up losing to Iowa State and blew that game in a big way. They also struggled a bit last weekend in their win over Troy.
While there are major question marks surrounding the team, none of those questions have to do with star running back Kaleb Johnson.
In fact, Johnson is finally starting to get some of the respect that he deserves. He's starting to be talked about as a potential 2025 NFL Draft sleeper.
ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid took some time to talk about Johnson.
"There are very few running backs who have been better through the first three games of the season than Johnson, who has already rushed for 479 yards and six touchdowns. He is a fast-moving, decisive runner who can accelerate through lanes in a hurry. At 6-foot and 225 pounds, Johnson has a dense frame that helps him take on and run through contact. He is capable of running from multiple platforms and could fit in various blocking schemes in the pros."
In three games this season, Johnson has put up great production. He has carried the football 61 times for 479 yards and six touchdowns. Johnson has been the one consistency for the Iowa offense.
There is no question that Johnson has NFL potential. He's going to end up being a steal for whoever takes him, assuming he doesn't start getting more recognition.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the 2024 college football season goes for Johnson. If he can continue playing the way he has thus far through the more competitive portion of the schedule, he'll rocked up in mock drafts.
Expect to continue hearing more and more about the Hawkeyes' star running back as the season moves forward. Johnson has shown the ability to be a big-time playmaker and he doesn't appear ready to slow down anytime soon.