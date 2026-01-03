Iowa's Three Keys To Victory vs. UCLA

For the first time since December 6, the Iowa Hawkeyes are set for conference action. Their schedule is about to kick it up a notch as it features exclusively B1G games from here on out.

The No. 25 Hawkeyes are coming off a 90-62 win over UMass Lowell earlier in the week. That was a solid all-around performance from Ben McCollum's squad as he knows this team needs to be on their A-Game if they want to do some damage in the conference.

ESPN Analytics gives the slight edge to Iowa as the Hawkeyes have a 60.4% chance to come out on top. The Bruins are sitting at 10-3 (2-0) with Iowa looking to be the first blemish on their B1G record.

1. Iowa Must Defend Around the Perimeter

GET UP IT’S GAMEDAY ⚠️



⚪️ 𝙒𝙀𝘼𝙍 𝙒𝙃𝙄𝙏𝙀 ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6gC8RHu4XQ — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) January 3, 2026

UCLA currently averages 8.1 made three-pointers a game which is quite a large number. Seeing as 24 of their 81.7 points per game come from behind the arc, that's a large portion that could change the game in an instant.

Coming into this game, Iowa allows just 5.6 made threes a game. Obviously, all they can do is close out and play tight defense but there's nothing they can do if the Bruins get hot. Simply put, McCollum must have a plan to ensure that doesn't happen.

2. Tempo, Tempo, Tempo

In these teams last 10 games, the Bruins have allowed nearly 10 more points per game. Neither team is afraid of scoring, but it's clear which squad has the better defense.

Iowa currently has the conference's top defense which says a lot. They're allowing only 60.1 points per game and their opponents are shooting just 42.2% from the floor. If those two numbers hold up, Iowa will be in good shape. It's clear UCLA's defense isn't up to par, so the Hawkeyes must do everything in their power to expose that.

3. Feed the Hot Hand

Iowa has had three different leading scorers in their last four games. Whether it's Bennett Stirtz, Alvaro Folguerias, or Tavion Banks, there's always someone cooking something up on this offense.

Stirtz is the go-to man, and rightfully so. UCLA is still a step down from the likes of Michigan State or Iowa State, so he should have no issue dropping 20 on the Bruins. That said, there's always a chance someone else gets hot and Iowa must realize it's okay to shy away from their game-plan to feed the hot hand.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!