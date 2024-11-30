WATCH: Iowa Hawkeyes Star RB Catches Wild 72-Yard TD
The Iowa Hawkeyes have had a rough all-around game so far this evening in their final game of the regular season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Through the first three quarters, nothing had gone right offensively. However, to begin the fourth quarter, Iowa came through with a massive play.
Jackson Stratton found star running back Kaleb Johnson for a 72-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 10-10.
Take a look at the dynamic touchdown for yourself:
Before that play, there had been nothing to talk about for the Hawkeyes on offense.
Johnson has only picked up 38 yards on 14 carries. Following the touchdown pass, Stratton has completed six of his 12 pass attempts for 100 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.
Hopefully, the touchdown will be a start of some positive momentum. An Iowa win would be a big step towards beefing up their bowl game potential and getting a better game.
Also, head coach Kirk Ferentz is chasing a massive record. If he can lead the Hawkeyes to a win tonight and win their bowl game, he would tie the record for most wins from a Big Ten head coach that is currently held by former Ohio State legend Woody Hayes.
All of that being said, there is still a lot of time left in tonight's game. The touchdown was a big step in the right direction for Iowa, but the offense will still need to make some plays.
Maybe, this will be the dynamic highlight play that gets Johnson going. It certainly got the fans going.