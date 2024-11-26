Iowa Hawkeyes Suffer Major Blow By Losing Star Commit
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes are busy preparing for their final game of the season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. While they look to improve their bowl game positioning, the team suffered a tough blow off the field.
On Monday, Iowa ended up losing one of their 2025 commits.
Scott Starzyk, a kicker in the 2025 recruiting class, decided to decommit from the Hawkeyes. He had been committed to Iowa since July 18.
The decision was announced by Starzyk in a statement where he thanked the Hawkeyes and then closed by announcing his decommitment.
“Thank You lowa I want to thank the University of Iowa and especially Coach Woods and Coach Ferentz for the opportunity to play football for the Hawkeyes. However, I’m officially decommitting from the University of Iowa.”
According to Kohl's Kicking, Starzyk was ranked as the top kicking prospect in the entire nation. He would have been a huge part of Iowa's special teams unit in the future.
Hailing from The Woodlands, Texans, Starzyk will open up his recruiting once again. There were a couple of other high-profile programs interested in him before he committed to the Hawkeyes.
As of right now, On3 is giving the Michigan Wolverines a very high chance of landing Starzyk. They have give Michigan a 92.1 percent chance on their prediction machine.
Granted, Iowa will be fine even after losing this commitment. He would have been a nice addition, but it's never the end of the world to lose out on a kicker.
That being said, Ferentz and company are only ranked No. 33 in the nation for their 2025 recruiting class. The Hawkeyes need to get busy and bring in some fresh talent to take the program up a notch.
It will be interesting to see where Starzyk ends up committing, but he won't be joining Iowa after all.