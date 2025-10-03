Iowa OC Seeing Growth From Running Back Core
By the time the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) (1-1) take the field next week against the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) (0-1), the Hawkeyes' offense may be something completely different from what fans have seen so far this season. This has been a pattern all year long.
Usually, Iowa fans can rely on a healthy bunch of their yards to come from the running game. Last season saw the Hawkeyes translate 194.7 yards on the ground, which ranked as the 22nd-best in the nation.
This season, thanks to a mixture of injuries, including most recently quarterback Mark Gronowski, there were questions thrown to offensive coordinator Tim Lester over how this rushing attack will be able to sustain through the wear and tear already suffered so far.
“It's difficult, right, because they each have their fastball, right? Like this is what he does best, because you always try to put guys in the position that they do best,” said the second-year offensive coordinator.
The Hawkeyes' leading rusher so far this season is junior Jaziun Patterson. On just 34 carries, Patterson has mounted 198 yards for 5.8 yards per carry.
“…Some guys are better on the edge. Some guys are better in the A-gaps. The good thing about our running back room is I feel like they all can do everything.”
In Iowa’s recent 20-15 gut-wrenching loss to now No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers, the Hawkeyes mounted 92 yards on 31 carries. With the leading rusher being sophomore Kamari Moulton, who tacked on 75 yards.
In the 192 attempts between Iowa’s top six rushers, 54 of those have come from the now-injured Gronowski.
After not sparing his blushes over freshman Nate “the great” McNeil, Lester expanded on the running corps.
“…The great part is you have a great group, right, that most teams, if they got to their fourth and fifth, would be in huge trouble, and our guys are still able to execute. That's the silver lining, but it is difficult, and it just takes a little bit more planning on the front end. Then a guy gets hurt in the middle of the game, and all that planning goes out the window quick.”
With the mixing and matching Lester and running back coach Omar Young have been forced to do, Iowa’s offense has yet to find its full gear, as the Hawkeyes have compiled just the 73rd-ranked rushing offense this season, with 146 yards on the ground.
