Key Visitors At Iowa's Homecoming Loss to Indiana
While the result wasn't what they expected, plenty of future recruits made the trip to Kinnick Stadium to see the Iowa Hawkeyes fall to No. 11 Indiana, 20-15. Iowa seemed to be one healthy quarterback away from winning that game and snapping their 0-11 streak against ranked opponents. Nonetheless, head coach Kirk Ferentz had his work cut out for him against a very tough Hoosiers squad.
Even though they didn't come out with a win, there were a ton of positives to take away from the game. Iowa's defense held their ground and forced Heisman candidate quarterback Fernando Mendoza to throw his only interception of the season. Other than two tipped interceptions and a few drops and missed tackles, the Hawkeyes played a relatively flawless game.
While Iowa always wants to win, the pressure is even higher when key recruits are in attendance. These recruiting battles are no joke, especially with NIL and the transfer portal running wild. Currently, Iowa's 2026 recruiting class is in the middle of the pack. Sometimes though, they're focused on more than just the year ahead.
Iowa hosted visits and offered to numerous 2027 players: Four-star QB Braylen Warren, 6'7'' 285-pound OT Mason McDermott, 6'5'' 255-pound DL Ohimai Ozolua, 6'4'' 260-pound DL Dami Sowumni, DB Ka'Vion Campbell Walker and QB Michael Vander Luitgaren.
In order to strengthen their 2026 class, they offered and hosted visits to: Boston College commit DT Gavin Neil and three-star RB Cameron Newton. Hawkeye Insider Eliot Clough noted Newton ran for 2,000 yards last year at Prosper, Texas.
One of the team's biggest visits in recent memory took place as women's basketball five-star recruit Addison Bjorn was in attendance. Iowa may not have pulled out a win, but HC Jan Jensen is hoping the environment and atmosphere was enough to want to keep Bjorn around. Men's HC Ben McCollum was busy as well as four-star guard Quentin Coleman also had his official visit.
While it's impossible to track every recruit and official visit, Hawkeyes fans should know Ferentz and his staff are doing everything in their power to attract players to Iowa. The Homecoming game wasn't just used to draw in football players, it was used for key basketball players such as Bjorn and Coleman as well. If those two decide to come to Iowa, they would be huge additions that increase Iowa's chances of improving at all levels.
