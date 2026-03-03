Iowa CB Falls Short at NFL Combine
In this story:
The Iowa Hawkeyes had a staggering nine players invited to the NFL Combine, though not everyone left a lasting impression.
Offensive lineman Logan Jones and Gennings Dunker were the talk of the town while defensive back Xavier Nwankpa impressed as well.
Sadly, the same can't be said for cornerback TJ Hall. He ended up being one of the slowest CBs at the combine and has been graded quite poorly in nearly every area.
That doesn't mean his NFL aspirations are dead, far from it, it's just going to be a much harder hill to climb for the 6'1'' 189-pounder.
TJ Hall Sits Near The Bottom
On Day 2 of the NFL Combine, Hall was the only cornerback recorded with a 40-yard dash time above 4.54 seconds. This class is far speedier than last year's, but that's no excuse for Hall as scouts aren't going to like what they see in that regard.
While his 40-yard dash time is still respectable, it puts him in an uncomfortable position compared to the rest of the class. Next Gen Stats graded him out at a 6.22 which translates to "he'll eventually be an average starter." Clearly, those aren't the words Hall wants to be hearing.
He ranked 29th in both production and total score while his athleticism score was 30th among the cornerbacks. Neither of those three numbers are helping his case, and it's especially disappointing when a guy like Hall made the cut over quarterback Mark Gronowski or defensive tackle Aaron Graves.
Hall's Strong Senior Season Didn't Translate to NFL Combine
For whatever reason, the California native just didn't show up at the combine. He's coming off a year where he recorded 47 total tackles. Keep in mind, he only has 75 in his four-year career. Hall's senior season allowed him to top the charts in nearly every area as he had 30 solo tackles which was 11 more than his first three years combined.
The cornerback had 10 pass deflections this year which was eight more than he had in his first three. He added another interception to his resume as his career total now sits at two.
There were certainly standouts at the combine, but sadly Hall wasn't one of them. It's no fun looking at a talented player who didn't live up to the hype, but Hall needs to keep his head up as there's still a chance he's drafted. If not, his quest to being an NFL player will run through training camps and practice squads.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.