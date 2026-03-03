Iowa CB Falls Short at NFL Combine

The Iowa Hawkeyes had a staggering nine players invited to the NFL Combine, though not everyone left a lasting impression.

Offensive lineman Logan Jones and Gennings Dunker were the talk of the town while defensive back Xavier Nwankpa impressed as well.

Sadly, the same can't be said for cornerback TJ Hall. He ended up being one of the slowest CBs at the combine and has been graded quite poorly in nearly every area.

That doesn't mean his NFL aspirations are dead, far from it, it's just going to be a much harder hill to climb for the 6'1'' 189-pounder.

TJ Hall Sits Near The Bottom

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (DB 12) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Day 2 of the NFL Combine, Hall was the only cornerback recorded with a 40-yard dash time above 4.54 seconds. This class is far speedier than last year's, but that's no excuse for Hall as scouts aren't going to like what they see in that regard.

While his 40-yard dash time is still respectable, it puts him in an uncomfortable position compared to the rest of the class. Next Gen Stats graded him out at a 6.22 which translates to "he'll eventually be an average starter." Clearly, those aren't the words Hall wants to be hearing.

He ranked 29th in both production and total score while his athleticism score was 30th among the cornerbacks. Neither of those three numbers are helping his case, and it's especially disappointing when a guy like Hall made the cut over quarterback Mark Gronowski or defensive tackle Aaron Graves.

Hall's Strong Senior Season Didn't Translate to NFL Combine

The #Packers met with Iowa CB TJ Hall at the Combine.



I've been higher on him than most throughout the process. If they don't go CB on Day 2, he'd be an intriguing option on Day 3. https://t.co/oDFtj413Iw pic.twitter.com/DDwPGrj1d0 — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) February 26, 2026

For whatever reason, the California native just didn't show up at the combine. He's coming off a year where he recorded 47 total tackles. Keep in mind, he only has 75 in his four-year career. Hall's senior season allowed him to top the charts in nearly every area as he had 30 solo tackles which was 11 more than his first three years combined.

The cornerback had 10 pass deflections this year which was eight more than he had in his first three. He added another interception to his resume as his career total now sits at two.

There were certainly standouts at the combine, but sadly Hall wasn't one of them. It's no fun looking at a talented player who didn't live up to the hype, but Hall needs to keep his head up as there's still a chance he's drafted. If not, his quest to being an NFL player will run through training camps and practice squads.

