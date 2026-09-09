Iowa vs. Iowa State: 4 Cyclones the Hawkeyes Can't Afford to Ignore

Alright, Iowa, Week 2 turns up the talent level with Iowa State coming to town.



The Cyclones' offense has some playmakers who can hurt Iowa quickly with big-play ability. The Hawkeyes' defense can't afford to let Iowa State burn them with big plays.



Iowa needs to dare the Iowa State offense to march down the field, as that sort of game tilts things towards the Hawkeyes in a big way.

Jaylen Raynor, QB

Sep 5, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) throws a pass against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Raynor presents a test I am very excited to see the Iowa Hawkeyes deal with. He is a dual-threat talent who can hurt teams through the air or on the ground, but will give defenses chances to create turnovers.



Raynor has 8,878 career passing yards, 1,215 rushing yards, and 71 total touchdowns, but he has also thrown 28 interceptions. If Iowa can keep him in the pocket and dare him to beat them with his arm, the Hawkeyes should have two or three chances at an interception.

former Arkansas State/current Iowa State QB Jaylen Raynor is a delightfully shifty scrambler pic.twitter.com/yDD1jmULiS — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) June 10, 2026

Aiden Flora, RB

Sep 5, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) stiff arms Southeast Missouri State Redhawks defensive back Josh Stone (24) at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa State didn't return much of a ground game after Carson Hansen and Abu Sama left Ames, but it did open the door for Aiden Flora. The Iowa native led the way in Week 1 with seven carries for 45 yards and is expected to be the lead back.



There may not be the home-run ability of some backs, but Flora is going to be a consistent, tough issue that Iowa has to account for, who can wear the defense down over four quarters.

Aiden Flora BOUNCES out of the pile for a TD 🤯



📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/BnkgnArfO3 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 5, 2026

Omari Hayes, WR

Sep 5, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Omari Hayes (9) catches a pass against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most experienced wide receiver on Iowa State's roster, Omari Hayes has proven he can be productive at multiple stops along the way. The former member of Florida Atlantic and Tulane has reeled in 80 career catches for 1,159 yards and four touchdowns.



At 5-foot-9, he isn't going to out-size Iowa's secondary, but he can find green grass and make plays when given the chance. He is a lot like Kaden Wetjen and Evan James in that he may be a little bit undersized, but can strike lightning fast.

Beni Ngoyi, CB

Sep 5, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Omari Hayes (9) catches a pass against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beni Ngoyi is inexperienced, but that doesn't erase the fact that his length is something Iowa has to focus on. At 6-foot-4, he is incredibly tall for a cornerback and will make Iowa pay for errant throws with his length.

How much he will play against Iowa remains to be seen, with David Coffey and Seth Johnson getting reps, but should he be on the field, Iowa can't miss around him, or he can turn overthrows into interceptions.