Iowa vs. Minnesota Betting Odds: Hawkeyes Open as Favorites in Big Ten Rivalry

While the Iowa Hawkeyes are on a bye this weekend, focus and attention are starting to turn towards next weekend, which sees a huge game on the schedule.

The Hawkeyes are hitting the road for the second game in a row, and making the trip just north to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Floyd of Rosedale.

This game is Iowa's chance to start its march to the College Football Playoff, and the Hawkeyes don't have room for any missteps down the stretch if they are to make Kirk Ferentz's first trip to the CFP.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers betting odds, spread, total

Spread: Iowa -4.5 (-110), Minnesota +4.5 (-110)



Money Line: Iowa -180, Minnesota +150



Total: Over 42.5 (-110), Under 42.5 (-110)

Iowa opening up as a 4.5-point favorite on the road in a Big Ten rivalry and trophy game is quite something. Had this game come after Iowa's showing against Washington and Minnesota falling to Purdue, it would make sense.

I think this spread is slightly larger than I expected, considering both teams will be coming off bye weeks. One thing to watch is the total. I could see this number dwindling to below 40, as recent games in this series have.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings

Iowa vs. Minnesota Floyd of Rosedale History

All-Time Series: Minnesota leads 63-54-2



Last 10 Meetings: 9-1Iowa (Minnesota's last win came in 2023, 12-10 over the Hawkeyes)



Iowa's Record at Minnesota: 19-39-1



Most Recent Meeting: Iowa 41, Minnesota 3 (Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa)

While Minnesota has the lead in the all-time series, it has been nothing but Iowa over the last decade. Iowa's lone loss was surrounded by controversy, which the Hawkeyes have since gotten revenge for, with a 41-3 drubbing at Kinnick Stadium in 2025.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

Which Minnesota team are we going to get in this game? I think that's the biggest question. It's been two opposites this year. The Gophers put up 59 on Eastern Illinois and 41 on Akron, along with taking down Michigan.

Minnesota lost to Mississippi State 38-13 and, most recently, was walloped by Purdue 41-13. My gut tells me Minnesota shows up ready for this game, especially with the bye week to recoup.

Iowa gets up for trophy games, though. The Hawkeyes play four rivalry games each season, and those matter to this program. If the Floyd of Rosedale wasn't enough, there are CFP hopes on the line. Iowa isn't lacking motivation or focus.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.