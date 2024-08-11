Iowa Offense Remains Work in Progress
IOWA CITY, Iowa - This column always comes with a disclaimer - Kids Day is just one of more than 20 Iowa Football preseason practices. Context is very important when evaluating what we see.
Beyond that, there's nuance. Guys on both sides of the ball are out with injuries. Sometimes the No. 1 offense is facing the No. 1 defense. Other times it's not.
It makes taking a great deal out of the annual open practice difficult. That's the case with what we witnessed Saturday in Kinnick Stadium.
The problem was perception. Everyone that walked into that historic venue sought salvation from the evils of Brian Ferentz's offense. Instead, they saw ghosts.
There was motion and other wrinkles from new coordinator Tim Lester. A few plays popped. Overall, the Hawkeyes remained stuck in the muck trying to move the ball.
It wasn't all bad, however. Iowa ran the ball pretty well. You know it's an impressive stable of backs when it looks that good without injured starter Leshon Williams.
Also credit the interior of the O-Line as a lot of the rushing yardage came inside the tackles. The yardage raised questions about the team's depth at defensive tackle, but that would have been picking nits with how that unit looked Saturday.
Beyond that, the offense was as inept as it was under Lester's predecessor. Inaccurate passes, dropped passes, pass-protection breakdowns, unforced errors - the fans at Kinnick received the full experience.
Honestly though, are you surprised? Cade McNamara wasn't cleared to physically work in the new offense until camp kicked off less than two weeks ago.
It's going to take time. Growing pains will be experienced. McNamara throwing 7-on-7 with teammates all summer isn't the same as having Deontae Craig or Yahya Black in your face.
That's not to dismiss QB1's dreadful day. He missed easy throws, botched a shotgun snap and appeared rusty in general.
Time will tell if McNamara can knock said rust off. Not that we needed a reminder, but everyone knows the Hawkeyes can't achieve their loftiest goals with what we witnessed Saturday. Complementary football works best when all three phases, you know, complement each other.
Perhaps the Kids Day display wouldn't have been quite as alarming had backup quarterbacks Brendan Sullivan and Marco Lainez lit it up. They did not.
In fairness to the trio, top tight end Luke Lachey, and receivers Seth Anderson, Dayton Howard and Alec Wick were either limited or out of practice. It's also possible the coaches limited what they showed in an open practice knowing footage would be available to opponents.
By the way, you may have heard, Iowa's defense is dominant and filled with sixth-year seniors patrolling the back seven. And if you've ever attended a practice, you know guys on that side of the ball love stuffing any offense, including their own. They didn't give an inch Saturday.
Maybe nothing in the two previous paragraphs held significant meaning. Perhaps the offense won't improve much and replacing Brian Ferentz wasn't the solution. It's a depressing possibility but a possibility none the less.
More likely, it won't be nearly as bad. Early-season growing pains are normal considering the circumstances.
How much growth can be made and how long it takes will determine 2024's result. Can the Hawkeyes grow through wins instead of losses against Iowa State and/or at Minnesota in September? Then, can the offense continue growing into October, making Iowa a College Football Playoff contender?
The blueprint here calls for development, individually and collectively. It's happening on defense and special teams. The offense needs to follow that path.
The staff's personnel decisions and play calling will be critical. The student-athletes must avoid being discouraged by failure in the moment, continuing to push forward.
That didn't change Saturday. The players and coaches understood that. It was just confirmed for everyone else that watched.