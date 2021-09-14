September 14, 2021
HN TV: Iowa Football Student-Athlete Interviews 9-14-21

Zach VanValkenburg, Riley Moss, Jack Campbell, Charlie Jones, Mason Richman, Luke Lachey meet with media
Author:
Publish date:

Photo - Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com

Zach VanValkenburg, Riley Moss, Jack Campbell, Charlie Jones, Mason Richman, Luke Lachey meet with media

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa football student-athletes met with the media Tuesday here at the facility ahead of this weekend's no-conference game against visiting Kent State. 

Watch what Zach VanValkenburg, Riley Moss, Jack Campbell, Charlie Jones, Mason Richman and Luke Lachey had to say in this HN TV video: 

