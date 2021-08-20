Iowa Boasts Exciting Playmakers

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The Iowa offense looked like a well-oiled machine last Saturday as compared to previous Kids Day open practices from years past. That's not to say the unit has it all figured out, but it's fair to say it's progressed well in the offseason.

The real tests come Sept. 4 when 17th-ranked Indiana invades Kinnick Stadium and then a week later at No. 7 Iowa State. The Hawkeyes will need to be sharp.

Iowa boasts exciting players at the skill positions.

Tyler Goodson, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Sam LaPorta and others talked about the upcoming campaign at media day last week.

Check out what they had to say in these HN TV videos: