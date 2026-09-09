Iowa vs Iowa State: Hawkeyes Can Win Capitalizing on These Key Matchups

Can the Iowa Hawkeyes come out and handle business against Iowa State for four quarters? Or will this be a case of Iowa letting the Cyclones hang around, turning the Cy-Hawk into a four-quarter battle?



On paper, Iowa is the better team. They have a deeper roster, more continuity, and shone in Week 1. Iowa State has a roster overhaul of transfers in head coach Jimmy Rogers' first year.



But that's on paper. The game isn't played on paper. It will be played at Kinnick Stadium under the lights in primetime on Saturday night, and Iowa needs to capitalize on the advantages it has.

Iowa offensive line vs Iowa State defensive line

Iowa's offensive line was a group of maulers in Week 1. It looked as though the Hawkeyes didn't miss a single beat from last year's Joe Moore Award-winning group. The holes were massive for Kamari Moulton.



This week should be another chance for Iowa to lean on the defensive line. Iowa State's defensive line is inexperienced, which is something Iowa can take advantage of. They also showed cracks last week.

Southeast Missouri State running back Khyair Spain hurt them. He rattled off 4.5 yards per carry on 16 carries for 72 yards. That's a solid day at the office, which Iowa can hope to double or triple.

Iowa linebackers vs Iowa State running game

Aiden Flora has a solid day for Iowa State in Week 1, going for 45 yards on seven carries, but otherwise, the Cyclones' run game was bottled up by an FCS program. Iowa State mustered just 3.5 yards per carry on the day.



Jaylen Raynor is expected to be more involved in the run game against Iowa, which is where Cam Buffington, who looked especially good in Week 1, and Jayden Montgomery have the advantage. They can play laterally or meet ball carriers in the hole.

Kirk Ferentz vs Jimmy Rogers

In no way is this a slight to Jimmy Rogers. This is the simple fact that Kirk Ferentz has been around much longer and has been in many rivalry games.



If this game stays close throughout, coaching decisions and risks become much more magnified. That's where the trust in Kirk Ferentz shines.

Ferentz is experienced and doesn't let the big moment get to him. If he needs to play field position to keep the Cyclones backed up, he will unwaveringly stick to his plan and do so, rather than letting the momentum of the game dictate a rash decision.

Iowa Secondary vs Iowa State WRs

Iowa's secondary had a phenomenal performance in Week 1. Zach Lutmer slid back to safety, his natural position, alongside the rangy Anthony Hawkins.



Deshaun Lee looks confident at cornerback and reeled in an interception last weekend, with Jaylen Watson opposite him. Watson's name was not called much against Northern Illinois, which is one of the highest compliments you can give a cornerback.

Dominic Overby, who has 10 career receptions, and Omari Hayes, who comes from Florida Atlantic and Tulane, led the way last week. That could change in Week 2, but overall, the Cyclones are a young, inexperienced group out wide.



Iowa should be able to contain them, stick with them in coverage, and make tight windows disappear quickly.