Iowa vs. Minnesota Prediction: Can the Hawkeyes Keep Floyd of Rosedale?

The Iowa Hawkeyes avoided the college football chaos and carnage last week on a bye week. This week's opponent, the Minnesota Golden Gophers, did the same. Both of these teams enter the Floyd of Rosedale rivalry on plenty of rest, setting the stage for a classic Big Ten showdown.

At 5-1, Iowa has dreams of a College Football Playoff run, with everything right in front of it. The Golden Gophers, on the other hand, are seeking to turn around a trend of losing to Iowa when this game kicks off.

Iowa vs Minnesota betting odds, spread, total

Spread: Iowa -6.5 (-110), Minnesota +6.5 (-110)

Money Line: Iowa -258, Minnesota +210

Total: Over 40.5 (-112), Under 40.5 (-112)



Odds are courtesy of DraftKings

Iowa opened up as a 4.5-point favorite but has jumped to nearly a one-touchdown favorite on the road against Minnesota in a Big Ten rivalry game. That's some serious line movement that catches the eye.

With both teams coming off a bye, the total of 40.5 is intriguing, but a rainy and windy forecast currently in store for Minneapolis could impact just how smoothly the passing games operate.

How to watch Iowa vs Minnesota, time, TV channel, streaming

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming: FOX Sports App

Fresh out of the bye week, Iowa is back in the afternoon slot, which is somewhere that the Hawkeyes have lived all season long, with four of six games having come in the afternoon slot. This weekend sees Iowa and Minnesota airing on FS1.

Riley Donald's Iowa vs Minnesota Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 27, Minnesota 14

I think this game stays low-scoring and close through the first half. It gets to halftime tight, which may create some nerves among the Hawkeye faithful. I don't think that's a reason to worry, though. No team embraces being in tight games more than Iowa.

For me, this one comes down to a few things. I think Iowa's defense can stonewall the Gophers' ground game. At that point, I like Phil Parker against a one-dimensional offense. The other is special teams. I'll put Iowa against any team in the country. Get enough offense, win those, take Floyd home.

I also can't get over the fact that even though both teams are coming off a bye, I trust Kirk Ferentz to go on the road against a rival he has owned throughout his entire tenure at Iowa. The Hawkeyes are 5-1. This game is where the dreams of a CFP run start to become a clearer picture.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.