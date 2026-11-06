Northwestern QB Aidan Chiles Reportedly OUT vs. Iowa: What It Changes for the Hawkeyes

Playing a 12-game schedule in the Big Ten is a gauntlet, regardless of what team, position, or player you are. It is demanding, and the hits add up over the course of a season. That impact is directly impacting the Iowa Hawkeyes' next opponent, the Northwestern Wildcats this weekend.

After being on the availability report all week, Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles, who has elevated this offense with his very strong play, is expected to miss tomorrow's contest against the Hawkeyes in Evanston. This is a massive shakeup, just over 24 hours from kickoff.

Northwestern will be without starting QB Aidan Chiles

The Wildcats are expected to be without starting quarterback Aidan Chiles as he deals with an "upper body injury," as reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel. The injury occured in the Wildcats' road loss to the Oregon Ducks last weekend.

This is a massive loss for Northwestern, as Aidan Chiles has been playing at a very high level this season. He has 1,898 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns with just one interception. On the ground, he has 86 carries, which could have led to him being banged up, for 274 yards and 10 scores.

Sources: Northwestern starting QB Aidan Chiles is expected to miss the game against No. 19 Iowa on Saturday. Chiles has been dealing with an upper body injury and his timeline for return is uncertain. Chiles has accounted for 23 TDs in leading the Wildcats to a 6-2 start. pic.twitter.com/pyIsW7wkls — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 6, 2026

Meet Northwestern's backup QB: Nicco Marchiol

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In Chiles' place, Nicco Marchiol is expected to get the starting nod. The Arizona native made his way to Northwestern after playing for the West Virginia Mountaineers for four seasons. In his career, he is 137-for-221 for 1,462 yards and 10 touchdowns to 7 interceptions, with 363 rushing yards.

What this means for Iowa's defense

Defensively, I don't think it changes a whole lot of Iowa's game plan. Phil Parker was never going to come into this game with a new-look defense. Iowa is still going to run the exact same scheme and looks against Northwestern.

What this does for Iowa is tilt things in the passing game. I expect Iowa to send plenty of reinforcements toward defending the run game on early downs to force Northwestern into passing situations. That's where I believe the biggest shift in this matchup is now.

What this means for Iowa's offense

Weirdly enough, I think Iowa's offense could see more of a game plan shift. I don't necessarily mean what they run or how they attack Northwestern, but rather the decision-making department of how aggressive they will be.

On one hand, Iowa can be more aggressive if it wants. The Hawkeyes could go for some fourth downs, sell out for points early, and make a backup quarterback play from behind, which is always tough.

On the other hand, the way I suspect Iowa plays this is that conservativeness isn't always bad. Iowa has an elite punter in Boston Everitt. Iowa's defense shuts down starting quarterbacks. The Hawkeyes would gladly take a backup pinned deep in his own territory for most of the day.